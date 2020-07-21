Edward Becknell Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward J. “Eddie” Becknell Jr., 61, Bismarck, passed away July 19, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Mark Narum officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Eddie was born Sep. 8, 1958, to Edward J. Becknell Sr. and Caroline (Keller) Becknell. He was raised in Bismarck where he lived all of his life. Eddie attended St. Mary's Grade School, Simle Jr. High, Bismarck High School, and also took mechanic courses at Bismarck State College. He started working at a young age and had several jobs throughout his lifetime, always taking the job seriously and putting forth his best effort. Eddie was employed as a warehouse worker at Sanford Health in Bismarck until his health put him in the hospital.

Eddie loved life and cared about so many people. Everyone loved him and he will be greatly missed. Many of the hospital staff at Sanford knew his friendly face when he delivered hospital supplies.