Edward Becknell Jr.

Edward J. “Eddie” Becknell Jr., 61, Bismarck, passed away July 19, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Mark Narum officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Eddie was born Sep. 8, 1958, to Edward J. Becknell Sr. and Caroline (Keller) Becknell. He was raised in Bismarck where he lived all of his life. Eddie attended St. Mary's Grade School, Simle Jr. High, Bismarck High School, and also took mechanic courses at Bismarck State College. He started working at a young age and had several jobs throughout his lifetime, always taking the job seriously and putting forth his best effort. Eddie was employed as a warehouse worker at Sanford Health in Bismarck until his health put him in the hospital.
Eddie loved life and cared about so many people. Everyone loved him and he will be greatly missed. Many of the hospital staff at Sanford knew his friendly face when he delivered hospital supplies.
In 1989 Eddie married Arlene Kilen. It was love at first sight when he swept her off her feet. They were blessed with 31 years together and just celebrated their anniversary on July 15, when Eddie squeezed Arlene's hand for the last time. Arlene was by his side as he took his last breath to go be with the Lord and Savior.
Eddie loved riding motorcycle, camping, playing guitar, dancing to country western music, Nascar racing, classic cars, and visiting with family and friends. His co-workers will miss his one-liners that were catchy and made them laugh. He had a great sense of humor.
Blessed to have shared in his life is his wife, Arlene Becknell, Bismarck; son, Jason Michael Becknell, Bismarck; step-son, Brian (Rebecca) Bittner, Thief River Falls, Minn.; granddaughter, Ashlyn Becknell, Bismarck; sister, Carol Thiel, Havre, Mont.; brother, James (Patricia) Becknell, Springfield, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Carol Zimmerman, Mandan, and Ethel (Doug) Heald, Sunrise Beach, Mo.; brothers-in-law, Dwight (Colleen) Kilen, Bismarck, and Bert Esser, Hoogeveen, Netherlands; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, co-workers, friends, and the Central Dakota Chapter Harley Group Riders. His friends are so many, it's hard to name them all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alice Hohbein and Edvina Becknell; and brothers-in-law, Marcel Thiel, and Duane Zimmerman.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
9:30AM-10:30AM
502 N 4th St
Bismarck, ND 58501
10:30AM
502 N 4th St
Bismarck, ND 58501
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.