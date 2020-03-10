Edith Hojian

Edith Coleen Hojian passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 with family by her side. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Rev. Jake DeBoer officiating. There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.

Burial will be held at a later date at the Dawson Cemetery, Dawson.

Edie Berreth was born on April 6, 1938 in Kintyre to Herman and Rhonda (Johnson) Berreth. As a young girl, the family moved to Dawson where her family farmed east of town. She attended school in Dawson and graduated in 1955 – the salutatorian of her class.

After graduation, she moved to Bismarck and her first job was at Pattersen Hotel as a receptionist. In 1958, she married Paul Hojian and together they raised four children while residing in Dawson.

She loved her town Dawson and was involved in many community activities. She was always helping out where needed. She did various jobs, such as Blackjack dealer, PT postmaster, and city auditor for many years. If someone needed help with anything, Edie was there.