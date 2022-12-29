Edgard Eugene, "Gene", Krenz, 90, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home in Cedar Lake Township, MN. He was born June 12, 1932, in Rugby, ND. He married his wife of 52 years, Patricia Isaacson, in 1959.

Gene served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He received his master's degree from the University of Montana, Missoula, MT. He went on to teach English in Washington, Montana, and North Dakota. He was the North Dakota State Water Planner for many years until his retirement.

Gene was a storyteller and author. He loved horses, cows, and dogs. He was a farmer, gardener, rancher, and tree grower. Gene was happiest in a boat, camping, or riding a bike. He loved being a girl-dad and a boy-grandpa.

Gene is survived by his daughters: Kimberli Herring, Heidi (Steve) Pflipsen, and Traci Krenz; his grandsons: Thayer (Jacyln) Janes, Hunter (Molly) Pflipsen, and Zachary Pflipsen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Isaacson) Krenz; his parents, Edgard and Eileen Krenz; and his brother, Dwayne Krenz. A memorial will be held in Grenora, ND at a later date.