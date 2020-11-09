Edgar Flick

Edgar Allen Flick, 92, Minot, formerly Manfred, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, at Edgewood Health Care in Minot. A private service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home in Fessenden with burial following at the Vang Lutheran Cemetery in Manfred. These services will be live streamed on YouTube site: https://youtu.be/TzBL-HidVAY . Public visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home in Fessenden. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing, wearing a mask and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com.

Edgar was born Aug. 2, 1928 to Ray S. and Gena (Melby) Flick at their homestead near Malta, Mont. In 1935 they moved to the Manfred area where Edgar grew up and received his early education. He later attended Harvey High School.

In January of 1952, Edgar entered the United States Army and served as a medic on the front lines during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in December of 1953, Edgar returned to the family farm three miles north of Manfred where he farmed until 1993.