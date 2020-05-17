Earl Peterson

A memorial scholarship fund was established in the name of Earl and Jeannine with the North Dakota State University Development Foundation to provide scholarships to worthy students who had graduated from small schools in that state. In lieu of any flowers, donations to that fund would be greatly appreciated. For further information please call (701) 231-6819 or visit ndsufoundation.com .

Earl would have wanted those who wish to participate in a celebration of his life to do so with joy, laughter, recapping of memories, fondness and forgiveness. He was grateful for the love and support shared by so many individuals and was forever grateful for the blessings of friendship, loyalty and respect that came his way throughout his lifetime. To have climbed from the depths of poverty and disadvantage to places of respect and admiration for his contributions was an awesome feat and made him forever appreciative for the opportunities and encouragement that others provided over his lifetime to make this all possible. His achievements were recognized with honors from most of the professional or trade associations to which he belonged and served -- a testimony to his contributions and caring for the welfare and well-being of others.