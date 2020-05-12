Earl Ackerman

Earl was a pioneer in the radio industry. His first radio job was at Valley City's KOVC Radio. He worked at KDIX Radio in Dickinson from 1947-69. In 1956, he rejoined the service with Armed Forces Radio and Television. He became an announcer with a NATO military base in Keflavik, Iceland. He transferred to the Armed Forces Radio headquarters in Hollywood, where he became a successful on-air personality. He landed a studio engineering job with “The Voice of America” in Washington, D.C., where he worked until 1976. He felt this experience was the highlight of his career. In 1976, he and Rose moved back to Dickinson, where he started the Ballbuster Pool Hall. In October 1979, he joined KLTC Radio and resumed his radio career. His voice could also be heard on recordings for “Talking Books.” Earl was awarded the North Dakota Broadcaster's Association 2005 Pioneer Award for his lifelong contributions and service in the broadcasting industry.