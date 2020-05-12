Earl Ackerman

Earl H. Ackerman spent a lifetime of 97 years loyal to his God, his wife, his family, his friends, his country, and his career. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital, Elgin.
An immediate and extended family Mass of Christian Burial was held 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Fr. John Paul Gardner as celebrant. Military honors followed provided by the Dickinson American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard. Interment took place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Earl H. Ackerman was born April 10, 1923 in Fargo, the son of Earl and Dolly (Loomis) Ackerman. He was raised and educated in Fargo. Earl enlisted in the United States Army Air Force on Sept. 24, 1941 and was honorably discharged Jan. 11, 1946. He served in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
It was love at first sight when Earl first saw Rosella Beaudoin at the Villard Hotel in Dickinson. Earl and Rosella were married Nov. 17, 1948 in Dickinson.
His golden voice as “Earl Mann” graced the radio airwaves for over 50 years, earning him “The Pioneer Award” from The North Dakota Broadcaster's Association in 2005. His bass fiddle resounded in the Lem Hawkins orchestra and bands throughout N.D. and M.N. His service in the Army Air Force took him to locations through the U.S. including several North Dakota cities, Virginia, Hollywood, Calif., Iceland, and Washington, D.C. at “The Voice of America.” His compassion for the vision impaired prompted him to do recordings of audio books. His heart made his marriage to Rose a love story of 71 years of adventure, love and laughter.
Earl was a pioneer in the radio industry. His first radio job was at Valley City's KOVC Radio. He worked at KDIX Radio in Dickinson from 1947-69. In 1956, he rejoined the service with Armed Forces Radio and Television. He became an announcer with a NATO military base in Keflavik, Iceland. He transferred to the Armed Forces Radio headquarters in Hollywood, where he became a successful on-air personality. He landed a studio engineering job with “The Voice of America” in Washington, D.C., where he worked until 1976. He felt this experience was the highlight of his career. In 1976, he and Rose moved back to Dickinson, where he started the Ballbuster Pool Hall. In October 1979, he joined KLTC Radio and resumed his radio career. His voice could also be heard on recordings for “Talking Books.” Earl was awarded the North Dakota Broadcaster's Association 2005 Pioneer Award for his lifelong contributions and service in the broadcasting industry.
He was a 1st Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He loved big band music, had a lifelong love of the broadcasting business and anything to do with radios, cameras and photography. His favorite times were when family gathered together to share stories and laugh during many family reunions over the 4th of July. He loved sports cars and could be seen cruising around with Rose in his bright red Honda Accord.
Earl and Rose were devoted to the church and their Catholic faith. They often said the rosary and they faithfully sat in their favorite pew toward the back of St. Patrick's Church.
Earl is survived by his children, Nancy (Marv) Volesky, Billings, Mont., Denys (Cathy) Ackerman, Fredericksburg, Va., Sandra (Bob) Sadowsky, Little River, Kan., Daniel (Marie) Ackerman, Elgin, and Thomas (Jill) Ackerman, Bismarck; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella; son, Charles Ackerman; his parents; and sister, Margaret “Peggy” Faleide.
Earl, you are cherished. You are loved. You will be forever missed.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com
