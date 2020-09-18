DyAnn Ingebretson

DyAnn took great satisfaction in the various careers she created for herself. All the years of hairdressing, managing a sporting goods store, and owning and operating a children's clothing store were evidence as to how smart and adaptive she was. As a retirement hobby, she created the most beautiful stained glass art imaginable. Her nuclear trained son with all the fancy math still cannot figure out how she did it.

Like her own mother, she sometimes disparaged herself for not having higher degrees, but her intelligence and common sense exceeded advanced education in many ways. She took great delight in many things. Her devoted and adoring husband. Sometimes her children.

Always her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished her relationships with her sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Her days were full and her heart was equally full.She was magnificent and a wonder to behold. Sadly, her magnificence shone never so brightly than when she was diagnosed with cancer. Her thoughts were always about the rest of the family. Her suffering was done mostly in private. She didn't complain, and she had an innate kindness and an empathy that made her think always of others first.