Dwight Stein

Dwight Kenneth Stein, 68, Bismarck, passed away June 12, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital Bismarck. A celebration of Ken's life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. For those not attending the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Feel free to wear your Bison or Packer Gear.

Ken was born Oct. 1, 1952, one of five children, to Melvin and Doris Stein. He was raised and educated in Steele. After high school he attended NDSU and earned a bachelor's degree in science and math. He started his work career as a biomedical engineer at the Garrison Hospital and later at St Alexius in Bismarck.

He had a lifelong passion for playing or watching all sports, especially football. (BISON and PACKERS!!) He also loved the sports of hunting and fishing! Ken was a strong patient man who fought a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He spent the last five years with his second family at the Baptist Care Center with the caring staff and residents.