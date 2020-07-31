Dwight Kastrow, 52, Center, passed away peacefully in his sleep while at home on July 28, 2020.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A grave site burial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Menoken Cemetery.
Dwight Lee Kastrow was born on March 19, 1968, in Bismarck. Dwight was the youngest of four children born to Elmer and Shirley (Fischer) Kastrow. Dwight received schooling at the Bismarck Seventh Day Adventist Academy and attended Bismarck public schools. He enjoyed the many family fishing trips to Canada and helping his parents with their large produce garden each year. A very particular person, Dwight enjoyed reading and writing. He was especially good at writing long, meaningful poems and short stories.
In 1992, Dwight married Leona Boehm in Bismarck. Together they raised four children (Jesse, Harlan, Tyler, and Tishina). Dwight worked at various jobs and for awhile operated his own business ‘A Touch Above Custodial Care' cleaning service.
Dwight is survived by sons Jesse Boehm and Harlan Kastrow, Bismarck, and Tyler Kastrow, Mandan, and daughter Tishina Kastrow, Bismarck. Dwight is also survived by his brother Gene (Mary) Kastrow, Fargo and sister Virginia (George) Lee, Bismarck; stepbrothers Rodney and James Baumgartner, Fargo, Randy Baumgartner, Bismarck, and stepsister Patti Mattern, Bismarck; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend Deb of Center.
Dwight was preceded in death by his father Elmer Kastrow, his mother Shirley Baumgartner, his stepfather Oscar Baumgartner, and his brother Elmer Kastrow Jr.. He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Leona (Boehm) Kastrow.
