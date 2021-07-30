Dwayne Job

Dwayne H. Job

Dwayne H. Job, 71, of Mandan, passed away July 25, 2021, in Linton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial to follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 p.m.

Dwayne was born to Herbert and Esther (Ackerman) Job on October 24, 1949, at his grandparent's house in Linton. Dwayne grew up in Linton and graduated from Linton High School in 1971. He worked as a parts-man for his dad at Job's Auto and Implement in Linton before moving to Bismarck. In 1970, Dwayne enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard.

On November 27, 1992, Dwayne married Charlotte (Wetsch) Haider. Out of this union they blended their two families into one. Dwayne's children are Brent, Tiffany, and Andray. His stepdaughters are Melissa, Toni, and Tammy.

Military service was very important to Dwayne as he gave over 40 years of service to his country. He held numerous positions and earned several awards throughout his military career which he proudly displayed.