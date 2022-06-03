MANDAN - Durwood Peterson of Mandan, ND passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on May 23, 1941, in Glendive, MT. He grew up in Mandan and graduated from Mandan Senior High, he went on to graduate from North Dakota State University in Fargo, with a Bachelor's degree in History. Durwood and Linda, who were married 62 years, made their home in Mandan. They had one daughter, Alisha.

Durwood was retired from A.C Neilson and was enjoying being a retired snowbird. He was also an active member of a Bridge Club in Laughlin, Nevada and Bismarck. He was also involved with the Mandan Marlins Swim Club, International Chili Society, and trivia nights. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandson and traveling with his wife.

He preceded in death by his parents: Helen (Becker) and Peary Peterson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Searer) Peterson; and daughter, Alisha (Peterson) Kruger; and her spouse, Peter; and grandson, Nicholas. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Laughlin for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in his final days.

There will be a Celebration of Life, held in Mandan, ND and the Redeemer Lutheran Church at a later date this summer.