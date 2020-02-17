Duane Schwab, 72, of Woodlake, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2020.
He was born in Emmons County on June 23, 1947 to Dennis and Marie (Keller) Schwab. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Devils Lake before graduating from Lake Region Junior College in 1968 and Minot State College in 1970. Duane was united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church to Linda Zarr on August 22, 1969. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus in Devils Lake.
Duane's passion was people. ‘Schwaby,' as he was known, enjoyed sports, the lake, his coffee groups, winters in Arizona, telling stories and jokes, but his biggest sources of pride were his student-athletes, family and faith. He especially enjoyed following his granddaughters in their academics and activities.
Duane's career was one of servitude and leadership. He began his teaching and coaching career at Lake Region Junior College before making stops at Lakota and Crary High Schools. He returned to Lake Region where he spent the next 25 years capturing 572 wins, 14 conference championships and nine trips to the national tournament. He enjoyed the people he worked with and the many players and families he came to know and love. He was a mentor and father figure to his players and enjoyed watching them succeed long after they left Lake Region. He was inducted into the Lake Region State College Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the NJCAA National Basketball Hall of Fame.
Duane is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda, Woodlake; his children Cory (Katie), Las Vegas, Nev., Brady (Lyndsey), Thompson; granddaughters Dru, Andie, and Quin; siblings: Adrian, Fargo; Jerry (Ann), Bismarck; Rich (Fran), Devils Lake; Randy, Bismarck; mother-in-law Helen Zarr, Devils Lake; sisters-in-law Sharon Dosch, Lincoln, Neb.; Jackie (Richard) Johnson, Devils Lake; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law John Zarr, and brother-in-law Ron Dosch.
A Phoenix, Ariz. celebration of life was held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Club House in Arcadia Grove. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Devils Lake, with a lunch to follow at the Parish Center. A celebration of life will be held 5:30 pm Friday, Feb. 21 at the Robert Fawcett Auditorium at Lake Region State College, Devils Lake.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, any donations can be sent to LRSC Community College Foundation in honor of Duane Schwab. 1598 United States, 1801 College Dr N, Devils Lake, ND 58301.
Service information
5:30PM
10:00AM
517 4th St NE
Devils Lake, ND 58301