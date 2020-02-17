Duane Schwab, 72, of Woodlake, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2020.

He was born in Emmons County on June 23, 1947 to Dennis and Marie (Keller) Schwab. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Devils Lake before graduating from Lake Region Junior College in 1968 and Minot State College in 1970. Duane was united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church to Linda Zarr on August 22, 1969. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus in Devils Lake.

Duane's passion was people. ‘Schwaby,' as he was known, enjoyed sports, the lake, his coffee groups, winters in Arizona, telling stories and jokes, but his biggest sources of pride were his student-athletes, family and faith. He especially enjoyed following his granddaughters in their academics and activities.

