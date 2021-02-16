Duane Mastel
Duane “Dewey” Joseph Mastel of West Fargo, at the age of 78, lost his battle with cancer passing away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Dewey who was a husband, dad and grandfather was born to Helen (Welk) and Valentine Mastel on Oct. 6, 1942 on a rural farm in McIntosh County near Hague. He graduated from Hague High School in 1961.
Dewey earned an associate's degree from Bismarck State College while working at Conlin's Furniture. He continued his college education at North Dakota State University. He began his career at First National Bank in Linton while also joining the National Guard. While serving he became a Master Sargent in charge of the platoon at the Emmons County Armory in Linton. While living in Linton he treasured being a member of the choir with his father at St. Anthony Catholic Church, and later achieved 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus.
On Oct. 7, 1967 Dewey married the love of his life, Carlene Kay Vogel. In 1968, they moved to West Fargo and became owners of Fargo Ford Tractor. He achieved great success focusing on industrial equipment being one of the top 20 dealerships. While in the equipment business he also was a successful Kubota dealer, as well as serving as president of the North Dakota Implement Dealers Association, and also president of Big Iron. In 2003, he retired, sold the dealership. His retirement continued with his passion of selling cars initiating the next successful endeavor, Fargo Auto Sales. Two other treasures in his life include Floyd Lake since 1978 and spending winters in Arizona.
While loving to give back, one of his favorite memories was assisting with the purchasing of the first indoor hockey arena for West Fargo along with donating the tractor for the Zamboni. Another was building a dike for his neighborhood to prevent the Sheyenne River flooding and spending hours removing snow for all the neighbors. You could always find him Saturdays and Sundays at his dealership making sure his lot was perfected.
Being married for 53 years, they raised two children, Paul and Pamela. He is survived by his wife, Carlene, two children Paul and Pamela (Kenneth) Astrup, three grandchildren Lindsey, Cailen and Anika, all of Fargo, along with his siblings who he had great love for sisters Delores Hulm of Strasburg, and Alvina (Willie) Voller of Mobridge, S.D., and brothers Willie (Virginia) of Dickinson, Leo (Rita) of Strasburg, and Gene (Marlene) of Mandan, and sister-in-law Angie Mastel of Ellendale; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Valentine and Helen and one brother, Aloys Mastel.
Funeral Mass will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. continuing with a rosary at 12:45. Everyone is welcome to attend the services, for those unable, it may be viewed via livestream on the funeral home's website. Burial will be held at a later date at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pray for Gray, Hospice of the Red River Valley, Lend A Hand, or the Shanley Athletic Club.
