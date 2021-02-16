Duane Mastel

While loving to give back, one of his favorite memories was assisting with the purchasing of the first indoor hockey arena for West Fargo along with donating the tractor for the Zamboni. Another was building a dike for his neighborhood to prevent the Sheyenne River flooding and spending hours removing snow for all the neighbors. You could always find him Saturdays and Sundays at his dealership making sure his lot was perfected.

Being married for 53 years, they raised two children, Paul and Pamela. He is survived by his wife, Carlene, two children Paul and Pamela (Kenneth) Astrup, three grandchildren Lindsey, Cailen and Anika, all of Fargo, along with his siblings who he had great love for sisters Delores Hulm of Strasburg, and Alvina (Willie) Voller of Mobridge, S.D., and brothers Willie (Virginia) of Dickinson, Leo (Rita) of Strasburg, and Gene (Marlene) of Mandan, and sister-in-law Angie Mastel of Ellendale; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Valentine and Helen and one brother, Aloys Mastel.