Duane Johnson

Duane “Dewey” Johnson, 77

Watford City

Funeral services for Duane “Dewey” Johnson, 77, Watford City, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City. Burial will be in the Spring Creek Cemetery following the luncheon after the funeral service under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Dewey passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at his home in Watford City

Duane “Dewey” Johnson was born on Nov. 30, 1942, to Dallas and Doris Hagen Johnson in Williston. He attended grade school at the rural Randall School and went to high school at Watford City High School, graduating in 1963. He was on the wrestling team during his high school years.