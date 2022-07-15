Dr. Ronald and Linda Henrickson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The most beautiful love story. Linda Diane (Johnson) Henrickson passed away and within 76 hours of losing his beloved wife of 57 years, Dr. Ronald Russell Henrickson joined her in heaven. Linda, 79, passed away on December 30th, and Ronald, 80, followed her in death on January 2nd.

Linda was born in 1942 in Breckenridge, MN to Andrew A. and Dena (Hogness) Johnson. She was the fourth of six children. Linda was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her children so much and treasured the time she had with her grandkids and was very much looking forward to meeting her first great granddaughter.

Ronald was born in 1941 in Hawley, MN to Elwood and Doris (Burnside) Henrickson. Ronald was the eldest of four children. He was a very involved father and grandfather and was always their greatest fan. Ronald was medical doctor, navy flight surgeon, and business owner. Upon completing his medical training, Ron started his ENT practice in Bismarck.

Linda and Ronald raised their children in Bismarck. When they were not with family, they shared a love for their many hobbies, visiting with family and friends, and travelling. In their spare time at home, Linda and Ronald were always busy with their next project. There is no question, they were the most devoted parents and set a wonderful example of life and love.

They are survived by their children: Sherry (Henrickson) Ellingson, Tina (Henrickson) Cowley, Kathy (Henrickson) Stastney, and Randy Henrickson; their grandchildren: Jennifer, Jordan, McKinzie, Amelia, Trey, Spencer, Madilyn, William, Tyler, Pierce, Ava and Soleil; and their great-granddaughter, Avery. They were preceded in death by their parents: Elwood and Doris Henrickson, Andrew A. and Dena Johnson; and grandson, Brandon Ellingson.

Burial service will take place on Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th Street, Mandan, ND.