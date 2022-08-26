Dr. Jay Roland Huber

BISMARCK - Dr. Jay Roland Huber, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the age of 60. Preceded in death by parents, Roland and Yvonne; and brother, Shawn. Survived by wife, Andrea; children, Christie (James) Massen and Landon Huber; step-sons, Domenick and Geno Schultz; grandsons, Roland, Leonard and Ralph Massen; and other family members and friends.

He was a physician for over 25 years in Bismarck and Duluth and loved caring for people. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing. Jay also loved to travel and enjoyed a good glass of wine. Above all he loved spending time with his family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 1100 E Superior St, Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers please do something kind and think of Jay. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.