Dr. Edward Englerth

Dr. Edward J. Englerth died on July 1, 2020, in Bismarck, from natural causes. He was born in Linton on Sept. 28, 1931, to Edward J. Englerth Sr. and Zona (Smith) Englerth. His maternal grandparents were early residents of Linton, arriving there in 1905. He served four years in the United States Navy in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific fleets and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Nancy Murdoch in 1953.

After graduating from the University of North Dakota with a degree in Geology, he and Nancy spent seven years in the interior of Liberia, West Africa, where he served as instructor in Physical Sciences and Head of the Science and Agriculture Department at Cuttington University College.

Ed received a graduate degree in Agronomy from the University of Illinois in 1964 and in 1966 was awarded a Federal Fellowship to pursue his studies in Tropical Agriculture. He obtained his PhD in Soil Science from the University of Hawaii three years later. He joined World Neighbors, headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. Ed was responsible for overseeing rural and community development projects in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia.