Douglas Paluck

Doug and Rhonda were married at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan Oct. 20, 1990. He moved into Rhonda's home in Mandan. Rhonda continued to work for State Farm handling property and casualty claims in SW North Dakota along with 323 days of storm duty including hurricane Andrew in Florida in 1992.

Doug ventured back into oil and gas and began to work on buying////selling leases. He formed many new relationships that turned into partners in the exploration for oil until his dad came down with lung cancer in 1994. He went back and forth to Belfield to help his parents with the many trips to Mayo.

In 2000, Doug and Rhonda were so blessed with a daughter, Kayla. They moved to Dickinson in 2002 and took over the family farm after his dad died in 2003. In 2004, they were blessed again with a son, Karl. Doug began to grow a herd of red angus cross cattle. He bought the best bulls that produced the heaviest calves that he took great pride in. His dream of having his son take over the ranch someday was shattered when Karl began to have medical issues in 2005. He proudly told Karl's caregivers, “That's MY BOY.” He was devastated when Karl died in March 2017. When Kayla was little, Doug loved to take her along to the ranch and to go fishing. He was so proud when she enrolled at UND in 2019 to pursue a nursing degree.