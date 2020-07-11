Douglas Murray retired from farming Tuesday, July 7, 2020, when he went home to be with Jesus.
Son of Vincent and Dagney (Stamnes) Murray, he was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Jamestown. He lived on the family farm near Wimbledon for his entire life; 76 years. He started his education in Uxbridge School and graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1962. He graduated from NDSU in 1966 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga., and served one Tour of Duty with the 41st Civil Affairs Co. in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant at the end of his tour and received the bronze star. He returned to the family farm near Wimbledon and farmed for 52 years as a true farmer loving land. He married Sharon Genzel March 18th, 1967. They had two children, Corey and Coleen.
He served on Farmer`s Union Board, Wimbledon Improvement Board, and taught hunter safety for many years. He was a member of St. Paul`s Lutheran Church for 45 years and is presently a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting with friends, family trips to Minnesota, a good cup of coffee, anything sweet and ice cream floats.
He is survived by his wife-who he called his left hand; two children; son, Corey, Jamestown, and daughter, Coleen, West Fargo; three grandchildren; one brother, Lynn (Darlene), Alexandria, Minn.; one sister, Sandra Morisette, Omaha, Neb.; one sister in law, Joan Blinsky, Jamestown; six nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Dagney; his mother and father in law, Milton and Eileen Genzel; and two brothers in law, James Morisette and Duane Blinsky.
Public Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.
A Private Family Service will be held. Please feel free to view it online as it will be live streamed starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11.
Burial: Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown.
Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.
