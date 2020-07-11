Douglas Murray

Son of Vincent and Dagney (Stamnes) Murray, he was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Jamestown. He lived on the family farm near Wimbledon for his entire life; 76 years. He started his education in Uxbridge School and graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1962. He graduated from NDSU in 1966 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga., and served one Tour of Duty with the 41st Civil Affairs Co. in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant at the end of his tour and received the bronze star. He returned to the family farm near Wimbledon and farmed for 52 years as a true farmer loving land. He married Sharon Genzel March 18th, 1967. They had two children, Corey and Coleen.