Douglas Knudson

Douglas Robert Knudson, Bismarck, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on March 11, 2020 at Sunset Drive Prospera Nursing Home in Mandan. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck, with Msgr. Gene Lindemann officiating.

Burial will be held Monday at the Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan.

Doug was born in Mandan on July 9, 1957 to Myles and Elva (Bechtold) Knudson. Doug was born with cerebral palsy and went to school at the Anne Carlson School for the Disabled in Jamestown. While Doug lived in Fargo, he worked at CHI Friendship. When he moved to Bismarck he was involved with HIT.

Doug was an accomplished bowler and bowled in the Special Olympics for many years. Doug won numerous medals and ribbons as this was his favorite sport. Doug also enjoyed going fishing. Doug was an avid NDSU Bison fan and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys.

Doug is survived by his mother, Elva, Bismarck; brothers, Bob (Lynn), Lakeville, Minn.; Bill (Kathy), Bismarck; sisters, Kathy Knudson and Patty Knudson, Bismarck; Sandy (Pat) Stockert, Renner, S.D.; and sister-in-law, Joanie Knudson, Boise, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.