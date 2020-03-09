Douglas Gleich

Douglas Eugene Gleich passed away Feb. 24, 2020.

Doug was born to Floyd and Shirlee Gleich on July 8, 1955 in Bismarck.

Doug graduated from Hazen High School. After high school he attended college at BJC in Bismarck.

In 1987 Doug welcomed his only child Lindsay Jean.

Doug worked in law enforcement and then at Dakota Gas for many years.

He had a love for cooking, trying new recipes, cars, motorcycles and music.

Doug is survived by his daughter Lindsay (Clinton and two grandchildren) Thornton. Brother-in-law Roger Heckmann, and nephews Keith (Cassie) Heckmann, Brian Heckmann, Bobby (Dawn) Heckmann.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Shirlee Gleich, sister Merry Heckmann.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. CST Sunday, March 15, at Romanticmoon Events, 158 80th Street South, Glyndon, MN 56547.

