Douglas Dunn

Douglas Dean Dunn, 68, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 11, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.
Douglas was born in Jamestown to Eugene and Deloris (Buskeness) Dunn.
He attended school in Jamestown. He married Kathrine Kaufman on Aug. 13, 1971 in Jamestown, where they lived until they moved to Bismarck in 1974. They would have been married 49 years this year.
He worked for Melroe, then for Tri-State Welding as a truck driver for many years. He then owned and ran his own business servicing fire extinguishers and equipment for many years and then he worked for Millennium Express until he retired. His most recent employment was with Bis-Man Security, which he enjoyed very much.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Katherine; and his three daughters, Shannon (Darry) Steichen, Darcy Dunn, and Nicole Dunn; five grandchildren, Kyle (Alicia) Dunn, Holly Gjesdal, Thomas Friesz, Michael (Kelsey) Smiley and Meloney /(Shailesh) Thapa; and five great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kai, Bennett, Grayson and Kruze; three sisters, Eugenia Wahl, Sherry Braun and Colleen Mertz; and two brothers, Archie Dunn and Scott Dunn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one nephew. Douglas left a huge footprint on many people's lives. He was loved much and will be remembered fondly by all. He had an amazing sense of humor and could make anyone laugh or smile. He was always there when people needed him the most. Doug enjoyed doing various woodworking and lots of other crafts and canning. He also loved singing and karaoke. He loved spending time with family, but especially loved spoiling his three little fur babies, Fanncy, Willow and Bella. His family would like to give a huge thank you to all of the doctors and staff at Sanford Hospital and to The Cancer Center for taking such great care of Doug through his journey. He appreciated you all.
Douglas will be cremated and there will be a celebration of life on March 14 (his birthday).
Details will be made available at a later date.
