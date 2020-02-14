Douglas Dunn

He worked for Melroe, then for Tri-State Welding as a truck driver for many years. He then owned and ran his own business servicing fire extinguishers and equipment for many years and then he worked for Millennium Express until he retired. His most recent employment was with Bis-Man Security, which he enjoyed very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one nephew. Douglas left a huge footprint on many people's lives. He was loved much and will be remembered fondly by all. He had an amazing sense of humor and could make anyone laugh or smile. He was always there when people needed him the most. Doug enjoyed doing various woodworking and lots of other crafts and canning. He also loved singing and karaoke. He loved spending time with family, but especially loved spoiling his three little fur babies, Fanncy, Willow and Bella. His family would like to give a huge thank you to all of the doctors and staff at Sanford Hospital and to The Cancer Center for taking such great care of Doug through his journey. He appreciated you all.