MANDAN - Douglas "Doug" Kautzman, 75, of Mandan, passed away peacefully in his home on May 5, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, ND with Rev. Bruce Krebs presiding. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Go to www.buehlerlarson.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.