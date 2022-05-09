 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas "Doug" Kautzman

  • 0
Douglas "Doug" Kautzman

MANDAN - Douglas "Doug" Kautzman, 75, of Mandan, passed away peacefully in his home on May 5, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, ND with Rev. Bruce Krebs presiding. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Go to www.buehlerlarson.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I am under threat’: Decades after Putin's war, the anguish of Chechens still hunted by Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News