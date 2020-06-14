Doug McDowall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doug G. McDowall passed peacefully on May 21, 2020, at his residence in Pearl Garden Memory in St. Anthony, Minn., due to complications of coronavirus. He was supported by caring staff at Pearl Garden, United Health Hospice staff and immediate family.

Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bliss McDowall; and siblings, William McDowall, Miriam Bibeau and Robert McDowall.

Doug is survived by children, Marcia McDowall-Nix (Jay Nix), Minneapolis, Minn., and Paul (Marsha) McDowall, Burnsville, Minn. He was a proud grandfather to Taryn Lawler, Calley McDowall, Sorcha Nix and Cara Nix. He enjoyed family time with cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Doug was a longtime resident of North Dakota, born March 11, 1922, in Carson, to Dorothy and Harvey McDowall. Doug married Margaret Bliss of McKenzie in February 1942 while stationed in Washington state with the U.S. Army. He saw action in Europe during WWII; landing on Utah Beach, the liberation of France, Battle of the Bulge and occupation duty near Leipzig, Germany.