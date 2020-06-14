Doug McDowall

Doug G. McDowall passed peacefully on May 21, 2020, at his residence in Pearl Garden Memory in St. Anthony, Minn., due to complications of coronavirus. He was supported by caring staff at Pearl Garden, United Health Hospice staff and immediate family.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bliss McDowall; and siblings, William McDowall, Miriam Bibeau and Robert McDowall.
Doug is survived by children, Marcia McDowall-Nix (Jay Nix), Minneapolis, Minn., and Paul (Marsha) McDowall, Burnsville, Minn. He was a proud grandfather to Taryn Lawler, Calley McDowall, Sorcha Nix and Cara Nix. He enjoyed family time with cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Doug was a longtime resident of North Dakota, born March 11, 1922, in Carson, to Dorothy and Harvey McDowall. Doug married Margaret Bliss of McKenzie in February 1942 while stationed in Washington state with the U.S. Army. He saw action in Europe during WWII; landing on Utah Beach, the liberation of France, Battle of the Bulge and occupation duty near Leipzig, Germany.
Doug was an electrician for Boeing Aircraft and Simplex Time Systems as well as a field organizer for the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed hunting, square dancing and tinkering in his garage. Doug and Margaret moved to the Minneapolis area in 2009 to be closer to family.
Doug will be remembered for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, and many "grandpa" slayings; "If it's smoking, it's cooking and if it's burnt, it's done."
