Dorothy Shaw, 98, of Waterloo, IA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born on May 25, 1922 in Sterling, ND, daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Walgren) Mork. She graduated from high school in Menoken, North Dakota in 1940. Dorothy married James F. Shaw on November 23, 1943 in Bismarck, ND; he preceded her in death on June 1, 1992.

She was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo prior to its closing. She had been a member of Anna Circle and also worked on quilt tops. She enjoyed gardening and baking.

Survived by her daughter, Rita Knake of Cedar Rapids; 3 sons, Dwight & Dale Shaw both of Waterloo, & Dana (Shirlene) Shaw of North Logan, UT; 3 grandchildren, Randy (Carmen) Knake, Tammy (Michael) Dzurek, & Deanna Shaw; 2 step-grandchildren, Colton & Caden Ostermiller; 2 sisters, Delia Madland of Bismarck, ND & Margaret McCormick of Menoken, ND; & brother, Gerald (Leola) Mork of Heartland, WI.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Larry Shaw; brother, Leonard Mork; and sister, Ethel Bray.

Services: 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery