Dorothy Rebel

Dorothy Marie (Stefan) Rebel, 76, Bismarck, was unexpectedly called to heaven, following a short illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Ascension Church, Bismarck, with Msgr. James Braaton officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Parkway Funeral Service's website under Dorothy's obituary.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 4 p.m.

Dorothy was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Dickinson, the daughter of Joe and Rose (Dolechek) Stefan. She graduated from Dickinson High School in 1961. Dorothy married Kenneth Rebel on April 28, 1962, and they resided in Dickinson until moving to Bismarck in 1974.

Dorothy was a homemaker and worked at various retail positions. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, reading, socializing over coffee with friends; but most of all cherishing moments with her family, which was everything to her. Dorothy had a love for her granddogs. She proudly displayed pictures of her grandchildren and granddogs. Dorothy was a member of the Bismarck and Dickinson Fraternal Order of Eagles.