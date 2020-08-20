Dorothy Neas

Dorothy's greatest delight was family and friends. There was always something available to eat and plenty of coffee for anyone that stopped by to visit. So many things to talk about and lots of laughter around the table. The advent of grandchildren and later, great grandchildren, was especially delightful for her. It was fun to watch the kids interact with the farm animals. Music was another of her favorite things and she played the piano, organ and accordion on a regular basis. The radio was usually playing in the house and even in the barn during milking time. It wasn't often that she didn't have a tune to hum.