Dorothy Joanne Pudwill

FORTH WORTH, TX - The fearless force of nature, whom the Lord breathed life into and christened, Dorothy Joanne Pudwill, 88, Fort Worth, Texas, ascended from this earth into the stratosphere, like a soft, springtime cloud, and returned home to her Heavenly Father on April 8, 2022, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Dorothy was born on April 10, 1933, to Roy and Marjorie Frank in Morristown, SD. Dorothy spent her childhood with her brothers Ronald (Buzzy) and Billy, and her sister, Marjorie (Kitty). Dorothy and her siblings drove tractors and helped their parents tend the family farm.

Dorothy attended elementary school at St. Martin's Catholic Boarding School in Spearfish, SD, which sparked Dorothy's strong faith. She attended Lemmon High School, where she participated in choir and band. She played clarinet.

Dorothy met Clayton Pudwill of McIntosh, SD in 1949, and the couple married shortly after. The Pudwills were blessed with five children. In the 1960's, Clayton and Dorothy's stellar business mind was born, when The Pudwill''s opened The Steak House in Lemmon. The Steak House became Lemmon's culinary hot spot.

In 1966, Dorothy moved her and her children to Bismarck, ND, to start a new life. Dorothy worked several jobs to support her family, including Barker's Clothing Store, Midway Lanes, Apple Creek Country Club, and The Townhouse bar—where she was a manager.

Managing The Townhouse, Dorothy's entrepreneurial spirit was rekindled, she gambled on herself, and in 1976, purchased The Gaiety nightclub in Mandan.

Dorothy made her mark at The Gaiety and proved she excelled at anything she committed to. The Gaiety became one of Bismarck/Mandan's top nightlife hangouts with live music and Dorothy's own take on The Gong Show. Dorothy opened and invested in many other businesses—Prairie West Casuals Clothing, Crumly's Bar and The Colonial Motel. Dorothy suffered from severe spinal deterioration, which required a risky surgery in Minneapolis. Dorothy did not let her spinal condition deter her. She started business consulting and helped open The Expressway Inn of Fargo.

In 1995, Dorothy became an unsuspecting parent for a sixth time when she took in grandson, Kevin, and raised him. To support her and Kevin, Dorothy managed the Days Inn, which led to her managing The Palace Arms Hotel and Comedy Club, and her final career as a top real estate agent.

Dorothy was an avid sports fan, who rabidly rooted for the Dallas Cowboys, the LA Dodgers, and New York Yankees. Dorothy golfed and bowled in leagues.

Dorothy's passion was her family, particularly her children and grandchildren. Dorothy crisscrossed the country for her grandchildren's plays, concerts, and sporting events. Dorothy did not limit her travels to the United States. In 1978, she flew to Venezuela to watch Tim wrestle for Team USA in the Pan American Games.

Dorothy became an autism advocate after her great-grandson, Tommy, was diagnosed with the disorder. She spoke at the ND State Capital about autism, and her final mission was providing for Tommy.

In 2016, Dorothy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia. She moved to TX with her daughter and caregiver, Diane. Dorothy continued to laugh and enjoy time with her family. She spent her final day listening to her family and close friends say their final goodbyes, with her family at her bedside when she peacefully passed away.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Marjorie Stola, OK; son, Gary (Sharon), MN; daughter, Dixie (Rob); son, Rodney (Paula), NV; daughter, Diane, TX; son, Tim (Sue), ND; grandson, Jason (Chris), NV; grandson/son, Kevin (Meghan), CA; grandson Justin (Lily), TX; granddaughter, Kelly, FL; granddaughter, Karen (Spencer), OK; granddaughter, Lauren, FL; granddaughter, Klarissa, ND; grandson, Karsten, NV; granddaughters Elise and Riley, MN; and great-grandchildren Tommy, Jacqueline, Skyler, Lukas, Harlow, Nathan, and Madison.

Dorothy was courageous, selfless, and true to herself. She will be missed dearly by her family and countless friends.

A memorial service will be held at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary on Saturday July 9th at 10:30 am.