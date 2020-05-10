Dorothy Hoffman

Dorothy loved playing cards and board games. Her children and grandchildren are comforted by the fact that now one of them may finally have an opportunity to win a board game. Holidays will not be the same without her famous peanut butter balls, peanut brittle, and party mix. Dorothy had a tremendous love of family and treasured her annual trips to North Dakota to see family and friends. As much as she loved her children, she had an even greater love for her grandkids and enjoyed following them in their sporting events and school activities. She also volunteered many hours in her community for organizations such as RSVP and North Platte Visitor's Center.

She is survived by her husband Jack, children Mark (Sharon), Derby, Kan., Lynda (Jim Cooper), Grant, Neb., Donna Rodriguez (Joe), Wellington, Colo., Julie Elliott (Michael), Lenexa, Kan. Six grandchildren, Mari Hoffman, Emily Rodriguez, Madeline Hoffman, Christopher Rodriguez, Brady Hoffman, and Sara (Justin) Barnes; one great-grandchild, Corrinne Barnes; stepsiblings Darlene Snyder, Joanne Hines, John Snyder and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Lucille Emter and Nyla Seidel and stepsister May Snyder.

In lieu of flowers the family ask you consider a donation in her name to North Platte Catholic Schools or the Susan G. Komen Great Plains foundation.