Dorothy Goetz

Dorothy Doris Callies Rittel Goetz, 95, Bismarck, passed away April 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at Bismarck Funeral Home with Reverend Allen Wagner officiating. Family will be receiving friends and family one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dorothy was born May 18, 1925 in Madison, South Dakota, the daughter of Walter and Lydia (Bolhman) Callies. She lived and went to school in the Madison area until as a young adult she moved to Minnesota. She met and married her first husband, Reinhold (Reiny) Rittel while in Hinckley, Minnesota and began raising their family while operating a dairy and turkey farm.