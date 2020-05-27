Dorothy Glanville

Dorothy (Wahl) Glanville was born Jan. 20, 1930 in Harvey to Walter and Augusta (Seibel) Wahl. She grew up on a farm in the Goodrich area with her two sisters and one brother. In 1948 she married Irvin L. Glanville and they made their home in Wing. They spent their first year in his father's old garage which was later remodeled into their first home. A year later they moved on the Em Glanville farm, located 11 miles north of Wing in Florence Lake Township where they raised grain, cattle and boys. Dorothy was a member of the Wing Auxiliary Club and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, bowling and dancing with Irvin. Irvin and Dorothy left the farm in 1971 and moved back into Wing for a few years before moving to Bismarck in 1977.