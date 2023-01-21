MANDAN—Dorothy “Dot” Frohlich, 82, Mandan, died January 19, 2023, at St. Vincent’s Care Center, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Parish Rosary / Vigil at 6 PM.

Dot’s survivors include her children, Susie (Tom) Bender, Jan (Mary) Frohlich, Brian (Barb) Frohlich, Andy (Doreen) Frohlich, and Patrick (Coralie) Frohlich, all of Bismarck-Mandan as well as a large extended family.

Please go to http://www.WeigelFuneral.com or for the full obituary, to share memories of Dot, and view the funeral livestream.