Dorothy Anderson

Dorothy Ruth (Swan) Anderson, 102, Fargo, passed away early on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Dorothy was born May 29, 1918, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was adopted by Orville and Florence (Peterson) Swan from Huron, S.D. She grew up and graduated from Huron High School in 1936. Dorothy then attended Huron Business College graduating with honors and a business degree. Following school, she moved to Rapid City, S.D., where she lived with high school girlfriends and worked for the court system. While there, she met Desmo Anderson who was stationed at Fort Meade with the 4th army cavalry division. Dorothy and Desmo were married Nov. 14, 1942, in Sundance, Wyo.
Desmo was called to serve in France during World War II and Dorothy moved back to Huron to live with her family. Desmo was wounded at Omaha Beach resulting in the loss of his left leg. Dorothy joined him in Utah while he recovered and rehabilitated. They moved to Fargo where they lived for two years; followed by two years in Tampa, Fla., and two years in Vallejo, Calif. In 1952, they returned to Fargo making it their permanent home. Dorothy and Desmo were blessed with two daughters, Audrey and Patti.
Dorothy put her business degree to work for the federal and state governments as a secretary and stenographer in several departments. She retired from the State of North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs after 20 years of exemplary service to them. Dorothy's two favorite hobbies were fishing and reading. Her pecan pie was often requested by her guests. She was active in PEO, enjoyed volunteering in the office at Pontoppidan Lutheran church and loved her exercise classes at the YMCA. She was a devoted caregiver for Desmo over their nearly 70 years of marriage.
Dorothy moved into Rosewood on Broadway in 2011 sharing a room with Desmo until his passing in 2012. She enjoyed the many activities and friendships developed there.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Audrey (Peter) Otte; grandchildren, Sara (Clark) Coleman, Joseph (Christine) Otte, Jennifer (Greg Tschider) Otte, and Cody Hovde; great-grandchildren, Alexis Aafedt, Chloe, Cooper, and Clint Coleman, Sadie and Lulu Tschider, Lauren and Lindsay Otte, and Wyatt and Halle Hovde; step-sister, Mary Lou Harstad; nephew, Melvin Borgen; and many other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Desmo; daughter, Patricia Hovde; grandson, Brett Hovde; stepbrothers, Ralph and Roy Tomlinson and parents, Orville and Florence Swan.
Visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Friday June 26, at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minn. Final resting place will be at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Dorothy's family would like to extend their gratitude to the exceptional staff at Rosewood on Broadway for the dedicated and loving care they showed Dorothy during her stay.
