Dorothy Anderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Ruth (Swan) Anderson, 102, Fargo, passed away early on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Dorothy was born May 29, 1918, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was adopted by Orville and Florence (Peterson) Swan from Huron, S.D. She grew up and graduated from Huron High School in 1936. Dorothy then attended Huron Business College graduating with honors and a business degree. Following school, she moved to Rapid City, S.D., where she lived with high school girlfriends and worked for the court system. While there, she met Desmo Anderson who was stationed at Fort Meade with the 4th army cavalry division. Dorothy and Desmo were married Nov. 14, 1942, in Sundance, Wyo.

Desmo was called to serve in France during World War II and Dorothy moved back to Huron to live with her family. Desmo was wounded at Omaha Beach resulting in the loss of his left leg. Dorothy joined him in Utah while he recovered and rehabilitated. They moved to Fargo where they lived for two years; followed by two years in Tampa, Fla., and two years in Vallejo, Calif. In 1952, they returned to Fargo making it their permanent home. Dorothy and Desmo were blessed with two daughters, Audrey and Patti.