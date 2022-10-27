Dorothea Ziegler

Dorothea was born to Reverend Dietrich and Anna (Wittig) Bergstedt on September 2, 1919 in Jordan, MT. She attended grade school in Ashley, high school at the Good Samaritan Bible and Training School in Fargo and nurses training in Tyler, MN. She worked at the Good Samaritan Homes in Fargo and Arthur and in Waterloo, IA, where she also taught practical nursing. Dorothea married Herbert Ziegler on May 30, 1943 and they farmed near Richardton for 16 years and then moved to Dickinson in 1959 where they raised three children, Duane, David and Kathleen. Dorothea was active in the St. John Lutheran Church in Dickinson in circles, Bible studies, altar guild and taught Sunday school. She was also active in homemakers, Christian Women’s Club and Germans from Russia Society where she was a life member. She enjoyed gardening and was known to have a green thumb and could grow anything. She was skilled at reading and writing German and was often called upon to translate letters written in German for church histories and for many people throughout ND.