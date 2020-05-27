× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris Wetzel, 79, Bismarck, passed away May 1, 2020, at a local hospital. A private memorial service will be held at DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Glen Ullin Cemetery.

Doris was born on a farm near Heil on Oct. 8, 1940, to Andrew and Lena (Reimann) Bellon. She was raised and educated in Heil. She married Adolph J Wetzel and had two sons, Dennis and Jason. She worked as a housekeeper for the Radisson Hotel and Bismarck Hospital. She liked baseball and was an avid Minnesota Twins Fan. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She loved spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Kari), and Jason; two grandchildren Olivia and Brandon; sister, Shirley Imm; brother, Garry Bellon; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Bellon, Vandora Gappert, Virginia Wetzel; brother-in-law, Roy Gunsch, stepson, Clark (Sharon) Wetzel, stepdaughter, Sheila Wetzel Casarotto; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

She was welcomed to her heavenly home by the dear Lord and her beloved, Adolph; her parents; brothers, Harvey, Andrew, Marvin, and Gerald; sisters, Laura, Lillian, Della and Geraldine; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-laws.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

