Doris Landerholm

Doris Helen Landerholm, 95, Bismarck, died Wednesday, June 30, 2020, in her home at Primrose Retirement Community.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Doris was born June 7, 1925, in Bismarck, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Skoglund) Solberg. She was raised on her grandfather Johaan August Solberg’s homestead, in Naughton Township. She attended Naughton #1 rural school, traveling to and from school on her horse Roxy.

Doris moved to Bismarck to attend junior high and high school. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1943. After graduation, she worked at Dakota National Bank. She then worked as receptionist for Governors John Moses and Fred Aandahl. In the meantime, she started a courtship with Edwin Landerholm, also from Naughton Township, which was interrupted by WWII. During the war, Doris served her country as a member of the Gray Ladies.

Doris married Edwin on June 28, 1947, in Bismarck. The couple lived in a series of apartments, until moving into a new house on the 1300 block of N. 11th Street, in 1952. Doris was a mainstay of over six decades of what was a very special neighborhood. She developed life-long friends throughout her time on 11th Street.