Doris Hersch

Doris Ann Hersch, 74, of Mandan, died peacefully Feb. 21, 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Doris Ann (Kopp) was born on March 25, 1945 to Michael and Verna (Ternes) Kopp in Grant County, where she was raised and educated. On July 13, 1963, she married Nick Hersch in St. Gertrude’s, Raleigh.

Doris showed her joy of life through dancing, baking and being outside. She was very independent, strong and true to her faith. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and friend. Doris enjoyed her time in the garden and canning with Nick and baking for others. Doris loved teaching her grandkids how to dance in the kitchen every Sunday afternoon to the Polka Party. As the grandkids got older and her illness took over you would find Doris dancing to her favorite music, with her chair on wheels, in the kitchen of their apartment.

