Doris Hersch

Doris Ann Hersch, 74, of Mandan, died peacefully Feb. 21, 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Doris Ann (Kopp) was born on March 25, 1945 to Michael and Verna (Ternes) Kopp in Grant County, where she was raised and educated. On July 13, 1963, she married Nick Hersch in St. Gertrude’s, Raleigh.
Doris showed her joy of life through dancing, baking and being outside. She was very independent, strong and true to her faith. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and friend. Doris enjoyed her time in the garden and canning with Nick and baking for others. Doris loved teaching her grandkids how to dance in the kitchen every Sunday afternoon to the Polka Party. As the grandkids got older and her illness took over you would find Doris dancing to her favorite music, with her chair on wheels, in the kitchen of their apartment.
You have free articles remaining.
Doris was known for her caramel rolls and kuchen. Before she was diagnosed with her brain tumor, she would make a hundred or more kuchen every year for friends, family and Theresia’s co-workers.
Some of Doris’s favorites were saying her rosary, fixing puzzles, reading and working on her word search books. Before moving from the Shouse (Nick’s shop) you would find Doris feeding the birds, pulling weeds from her flower beds and watching for butterflies (sometimes with polka music playing in the background).
She is survived by her husband Nick; her daughter, Theresia (Bob) Hersch-Fode; and two sons, Rick and Nick all from Mandan; her grandchildren, Nicholas Jr (Kaylee) Hersch, Boise, ID, Samantha (Jason) Bjorgaard (Kasson, Minn.), Sabra Bertsch, Osseo, Minn., Mitchell Hersch, Grand Forks, ND, Mikaela Kautzman, Bismarck, Stella Hersch, Mandan; and her only great grandson, Nolan Gutknecht; her four sisters and three brothers: Betty Wolfe, Mandan, Louise (Phillip) Roll, Las Vegas, Nev., MaryLou (James) Hilzendeger Napoleon, and Marlene (Dave) Helbling, Mandan, Roger Kopp, Denver, Colo., Bill (Judy) Kopp Bismarck, and Sam Kopp, Spearfish, S.D.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Mike and Verna; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Florence and Johnny Bachmeier, Christine and Victor Kopp and Johnny Wolfe.
Doris’ family would like to thank all the health professionals and caregivers at The Bismarck Cancer Center, CHI and Mid Dakota Oncology department for their support and gentleness as they cared for her.
In lieu of flowers please send donations on Doris’s behalf to The Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, 500 N. Eighth St, Bismarck, ND 58501.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
7:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554