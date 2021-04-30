Doris Hagel

Doris Hagel, 84, Dickinson, passed away April 27, 2021 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Doris was born May 29, 1936 in Dawson, the daughter of Christ and Mary (Graf) Dewald. She was raised and educated in the Dawson area, graduating from Dawson High School. Doris then attended Valley City Teacher's College, and after taught in Crystal Springs in a one-room schoolhouse for two years.

Ferdinand Hagel walked into the Dawson family grocery store “shoppin' for a date.” Doris caught on fast and the two began dating before he joined the military. Following his discharge, the two were married June 5, 1955 in Dawson.

Doris worked for 25 years at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery and retired in 1995. After retiring, they sold their home in Pick City and lived full time in their RV. She loved camping and traveling. One summer, she and Ferdinand were hosts in Yellowstone National Park. Later, their travels brought them to Arizona where they settled for the winter months and spent the summers back in North Dakota seeing family and friends.