Doris Elness

BISMARCK - Doris Elness, Bismarck, died peacefully on May 29, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with visitation starting an hour before at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Interment will follow at Sterling Union Cemetery, Sterling, ND.

Doris, the daughter of Peder and Leah (Saur) Tompt, was born on September 26, 1917 near Benson Corners in Lamoure County, ND. She attended grade school in Driscoll and graduated from Steele high school in 1935. Doris obtained her teacher's certificate from Valley City State Teachers College in 1937 and began her teaching career in rural Kidder County near Robinson.

In 1947, Doris married Curtis Elness and they farmed six miles north of Sterling. Doris taught grade school for 42 years ending her career in the Driscoll and Sterling school districts. After retiring from teaching in 1987, she volunteered at the Heritage Center gift shop for 24 years. She was a member of Sterling Homemakers, Sons of Norway, and the Sterlingriscoll 30's Club.

Doris is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Clynch, Bismarck, Barbara Elness (Bruce Ohme), Sterling; her sons: Allen Elness, Sterling, and Duane Gene Elness, Cavalier; grandsons: Brandon (Paula) Clynch, Marshall, TX, and Christopher (Lesley Hays) Clynch, Waskom, TX; two granddaughters: Aislyn Clynch and Kailyn Clynch; and numerous nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Dean Elness; three sisters: Ethel Anderson, Esther Wigton, and Elsie Hannon; and two brothers: Edwin Tompt and Kenneth Tompt.

