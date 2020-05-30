× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris Boyd, formerly of Bismarck, died in a nursing home in Canadaigua, N.Y. at the age of 86 after a long battle with Parkinson's, dementia, and ultimately a broken spirit due to no contact with loved ones.

Doris was best known in the Bismarck/Mandan area as the owner of Boyd's Ark Pet Shop which she ran for 22 years with her 2 daughters. The store was closed in 1999 so Doris could retire.

She eventually went back to her hometown in upstate N.Y. where she spent the rest of her life with family and a loving companion, Chuck Statucki.

She is survived by her son Brad Love (Debbie) Texas, daughters Valerie Setterlund (Mark), Mandan, and Rhonda Presser, Texas. Her sister Flora Straight, N.Y., and her brothers Roger DeMay, N.Y., and David DeMay (Phyllis), Texas. She had two grandchildren, Conan Radspinner, S.D., and Melody Sandell (Calvin), Calif., three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her wish was only to be cremated and remembered not by her death but by her life!

