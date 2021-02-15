Doris Bollinger

Doris Mary Bollinger, 82, Bismarck, passed away surrounded by her loving family at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, on Feb. 11, 2021.

A Celebration of Doris's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The service will be held at Bismarck Funeral Home located at 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck, and a livestream of the service can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Doris was born on July 17, 1938, in New Salem. She was the youngest daughter of Louis and Elizabeth Lang.

Doris is survived by her five children and stepsons, Jo Ann Kent of Hurst, Texas; Mary Pittman (Barry) of Plain City, Utah; Kathy Rodin (Dennis) of Bismarck; Donna Schmidt of Bismarck; Louis Schmidt (Karen) of Mobridge, S.D., Dennis Bollinger of Savage, Minn. and Rick (Dawn) Bollinger, 13 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and her 6 great-grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her only sister Dolores Boehm (Leonard) of Bismarck.

Memorials were chosen to honor the connection Doris had to them and may be given to the following: Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue, Lincoln; Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, Bismarck; Ellendale Opera House, Ellendale; Kedish House, Ellendale.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.