Doris Anderson

Doris Mae Anderson, 87, died Jan. 16, 2020 at Miller Pointe Nursing Home in Mandan. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Rev. Deanna Reikow officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Doris was born as one of a set of triplets May 31, 1932, along with siblings Dora and Dean to Robert and Stella (Huston) Maxwell on a rural farm outside Turtle Lake. Dean died in infancy leaving Doris to grow up as a twin with her sister, Dora. Doris and Dora were very close until her sister's death in 2000.

Doris attended a number of rural schools and graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1950. On June 19, 1964, she was united in marriage to Billy Anderson where they lived and worked on the Anderson farm located four miles south of McKenzie. After Billy's death in June of 1996, Doris continued to live on the farm until moving to Bismarck in 2000. In 2006 Doris lost a lower leg in an accident but was able to maintain an active independent lifestyle until 2013 when she moved into nursing care in Mandan.