Donna Zimmerman

Donna would tell you her best job ever was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved golf and trying new courses. She loved traveling with her husband to her spiritual destination of St. George, Utah for winter getaways. Donna enjoyed watching grandchildren and their sporting activities and any other outdoor activity with them.

Donna's Catholic faith meant the world to her and she was so proud of having served as a Seven Sisters Apostolate at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Horace. Daily prayer and bible study was of utmost importance and especially morning prayer with her husband, Stan.

Her life was a living example of a verse found in Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." This indeed is what her life was all about, loving and helping people when and where the need arose.