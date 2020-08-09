Donna Zimmerman

Donna Marie Zimmerman, 65, passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2020, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St., Bismarck, where a rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m.
There will be no gathering following the service due to COVID-19 concerns.
She was born July 8, 1955, in Linton, to Anton and Marveline Becker. In her early years, she lived on a farm near Burnstad until the family moved to Bismarck. She attended St Mary's Central High School and graduated in 1973. In 1974, she married Ed Movchan and was blessed with two children, Cari Movchan Frisk and Kent Movchan. On Oct. 27, 1990, she married her soulmate Stan Zimmerman, which brought together two additional children to her family, Mike Zimmerman and Matt Zimmerman.
Donna had an incredible passion in helping people which led her to a career in the medical field. She received a medical laboratory technician degree from Bismarck State College and business management degree from the University of Mary. She taught phlebotomy at St. Alexius Hospital, was the lab manager at Heart and Lung Clinic in Mandan and finished her medical career in medical sales with Beckman Coulter, Johnson & Johnson/Ortho Co. and finally Cardinal Health from which she retired in 2019.
Donna would tell you her best job ever was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved golf and trying new courses. She loved traveling with her husband to her spiritual destination of St. George, Utah for winter getaways. Donna enjoyed watching grandchildren and their sporting activities and any other outdoor activity with them.
Donna's Catholic faith meant the world to her and she was so proud of having served as a Seven Sisters Apostolate at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Horace. Daily prayer and bible study was of utmost importance and especially morning prayer with her husband, Stan.
Her life was a living example of a verse found in Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." This indeed is what her life was all about, loving and helping people when and where the need arose.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Stan Zimmerman; her daughter Cari and son-in-law Matt Frisk, their children Ella, Tia, and Ford; son Mike and daughter-in-law Jessie Zimmerman and their daughter Adalyn; son Kent and daughter-in-law Francesca Movchan, their children Dominik, Isabella, and Guiliana; and son Matt and daughter-in-law Jodi Zimmerman, their children Asher and Lane; her parents Anton and Marveline Becker, her sister Patty Kropp, brother Ken Becker (wife Joan), brother Kevin Becker (wife Jeanne), brother Keith Becker (wife Chris); brother-in-law Marvin Zimmerman, and sister-in-law Janice McAuley and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota, 107 W. Main, Suite 150, Bismarck, ND 58501.
Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Donna and sign the online guestbook.
