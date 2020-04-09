× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donna Waits, 86, longtime resident of Bismarck and Williston, and currently a resident of the Wellington in Minot, passed away on April 5, 2020.

Born Donna Ernestine McAnally on July 6, 1933, in Princeton, Ind., she is survived by her daughters, Diana Turner (Mark), Minot; and Pam Waits (Stephen Hansen), Chicago, Ill.; grandson, Nathan Turner (fiancé, Robin Besse), Fargo; and sister, Dixie Hulfachor (Roy), Davis, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack; and her parents, Donald and Marjorie McAnally.

With a flair for the dramatic, Donna was passionate about theater and fashion. She was a majorette in high school. At the age of 21, she won a best legs contest, appearing in Movieland Magazine. Donna also modeled for the Ladies Petroleum Club and participated in Williston Community Theater, acting and doing makeup.

She loved her family and was fiercely protective of them. She also loved animals, especially her dogs, and was committed to the ethical treatment of animals.

Donna left an indelible mark on those whose lives she touched. She will never be forgotten.

No services will be held as cremation has taken place.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.

