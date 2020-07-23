Donna Oman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna M. Oman, 78, of Newington, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born in Bismarck to the late Lester and Harriett (Shipp) Bunker. In 1972, she and her husband John and their children, relocated to CT and settled in Newington. Donna worked for the REET Corp for 20 years; as well as for the Rare Reminder in several capacities while her children were growing up.

Donna's strong faith in the Lord led her to be very active in her church communities. While a member of First Church of Christ in Wethersfield, she served as a Stephen Minister for two years and maintained the "Prayer Wall" on a regular basis. Donna was also a former member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Newington and there did the most in her ministries; she was part of the Vestry, a chalice bearer, newsletter editor and choir member. Her dedication and life's work to helping others are values that her family will always remember her for.

She is survived by John Oman, her beloved husband of 59 years; her daughters: Deborah Nisotis and husband Mark, Christi Oman and Kara Amatore and husband David; her adored grandchildren: Alyssa, Emily, Becca, Larissa and Lindsay as well as her sisters: Margaret Rockey and husband Joe, Jean Hoff and Deloris Weber and husband Ed.