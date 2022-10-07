Donna Marie Morgan (nee Barnhardt)

IOWA CITY, IA - Donna Marie Morgan (nee Barnhardt), 49, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born December 28, 1972 in Bismarck, ND to Jacob T. and Mary Ann (Jirges) Barnhardt, raised in Mandan, ND, the youngest of six children. Donna attended Christ the King Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck, Class of 1991. While in high school, Donna was a member of the choir, marching and swing bands, and theater. She continued with higher education and graduated with a degree in Business Economics from Friends University in Wichita, KS. She worked for several banks as a loan officer and in Human Resources. Donna was a very fun-loving and adventurous person and made friends where ever she went. She loved to travel and be outside, hiking, camping and skiing in nature.

Donna was married to Greg Morgan on January 11, 2002 and had two children Xavier Whitt and Ava Marie, who were the loves of her life. Donna was very active in her community and was instrumental in starting a "Yoga in the Park" series on Saturday morning in Ankeny, IA where she lived and raised her children.

Donna is survived by her husband, Greg; and their children: Xavier and Ava; her parents: Jacob T. and Mary Ann Barnhardt; her siblings: Nancy (Barnhardt) and Jeff Christensen, Patty (Barnhardt) and Paul Weber, Greg Barnhardt, Randy Barnhardt and Marla (Thomas), Ben Barnhardt; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Family and friends of Donna are invited to honor her memory at her Celebration of Life hosted by her family on October 29, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND. Luncheon will be provided immediately after the service between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home.