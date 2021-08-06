Donna Lacher
Donna Lacher, 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Donna was born Jan. 1, 1933, to Leonard and Helena (Raehsler) Naumann on the family farm near Temvik. She attended eight years of school at Highland Acres Country School and graduated from Linton High School in 1950.
On Aug. 1, 1953, Donna married Edwin Lacher at St. Anthony's Parish in Linton. She worked for the Highway Department, sold Avon, North Dakota Food Retailers and was the Bingo Lady at the AmVets.
Her hardest and most rewarding job was raising her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna enjoyed playing the piano, singing with the Sweet Adelines and participating for 35 years in a bowling league.
Donna's Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a charter member of the Church of Corpus Christi and was involved in the St. Paul's Guild.
Donna is survived by her children, Jeff (Lynda) Lacher, Ft. Collins, Colo., Paula (Mike) Fahlsing, Mandan, Kathy (Bill) Knudson, Bismarck, Valerie (Gary) Richards, Minot, Tom Lacher, Bismarck, and Gordon Lacher, Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Colleen Lacher, Girard, Kan.; grandchildren, Joe Fahlsing, Erin (Evan) Deichert, Jessi (Chris) Thyer, TJ Lacher, Josh Knudson, Trevor (Kaylee) Knudson, Sarah Knudson, Colby Delzer, Jeannie Delzer (Miles Zietz), Crystal Delzer and Ashley Lacher; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lacher, Adley, Hazel and Jedrick Dinius, Zayden and Relena Zietz, Zion Rebollosa, Kali Lacher, Cullen Magstadt and one great-grandson due in September; brother, Robert (Mary) Naumann; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin (2017); son, Teri (2019); and her siblings, LeRoy (Alice) Naumann, Diane (Conrad) Kalberer, Richard Naumann, Allen (Rosalind) Naumann and Gordon Naumann.
