Donna Lacher

Donna Lacher, 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Donna was born Jan. 1, 1933, to Leonard and Helena (Raehsler) Naumann on the family farm near Temvik. She attended eight years of school at Highland Acres Country School and graduated from Linton High School in 1950.

On Aug. 1, 1953, Donna married Edwin Lacher at St. Anthony's Parish in Linton. She worked for the Highway Department, sold Avon, North Dakota Food Retailers and was the Bingo Lady at the AmVets.

Her hardest and most rewarding job was raising her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna enjoyed playing the piano, singing with the Sweet Adelines and participating for 35 years in a bowling league.