Donna Koenig

Donna Mae Koenig, age 74, entered Heaven's gates on August 5, 2020 after a two year courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her children and husband.

Donna was born on March 15, 1946 in Bismarck to her proud parents, Archie and Eleanor Burkhart. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and St. Mary's Central High School. She had many friends growing up, but the one friend she continued to have throughout her adult life was Terri Reavley. She had wonderful memories of her childhood and would glow when reminiscing.

She graduated high school in 1964 and continued to work for the North Dakota State Highway Department as she had done in high school. She had many suitors throughout high school but said yes to Jack Basaraba later that year. They had four children whom she was so very proud of. She was a faithful, loving wife and a stay at home mother. She was a city girl who learned how to live on a farm while raising four children all under the age of five. During those years she had a lot of support from her parents, sister and friends.

In 1982 she left her hometown and moved to Oregon with her husband and children. With half of her children grown, she decided to go back to work with State Farm Insurance. She followed her job to Colorado and lived there for several years before retiring and moving back to Woodburn, Ore.