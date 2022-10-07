Donald Wahl

ST. PAUL, MN—Donald A. Wahl, 91, passed away on October 5, 2022, at Cornerstone Memory Care in Plymouth, MN. Donald was born on November 21, 1930 to Christian and Magdalena (Goll) Wahl. He worked on the family farm until 1953. Donald entered the Army June 1953 and was discharged April 1955. Donald worked at Massey Ferguson until he retired in 1988. Donald married his wife, Leona, on September 30, 1960. They had 3 children.