Donald Wagner

Donald Arthur Wagner, 75, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Baptist Home, Bismarck. Cremation and a private service has taken place.

Don was born June 7, 1945, in Linton, to Philip and Elsie (Reimer) Wagner. He and his three younger sisters were raised on a farm northeast of Temvik. They attended Danbury's School—a rural school—until Emmons County reorganized the school districts and busing became available. They then attended school in Hazelton. In 1962, after the death of Philip Wagner, Elsie Wagner and family moved into Linton. Don graduated from Linton High School in 1964.

After high school Don moved to Des Plaines in the Chicago area where he worked at O'Hare Airport with Emery Air Freight until deteriorating health forced his retirement. In 2016, as his health continued to fail, he moved back to North Dakota and stayed with his sister, Karen and her husband George on their farm by Hebron.