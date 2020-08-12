Donald Wagner

Donald Arthur Wagner, 75, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Baptist Home, Bismarck. Cremation and a private service has taken place.
Don was born June 7, 1945, in Linton, to Philip and Elsie (Reimer) Wagner. He and his three younger sisters were raised on a farm northeast of Temvik. They attended Danbury's School—a rural school—until Emmons County reorganized the school districts and busing became available. They then attended school in Hazelton. In 1962, after the death of Philip Wagner, Elsie Wagner and family moved into Linton. Don graduated from Linton High School in 1964.
After high school Don moved to Des Plaines in the Chicago area where he worked at O'Hare Airport with Emery Air Freight until deteriorating health forced his retirement. In 2016, as his health continued to fail, he moved back to North Dakota and stayed with his sister, Karen and her husband George on their farm by Hebron.
Don's greatest pleasure was sitting on the deck in the sunshine with the cats on his lap, the dog at his feet, marveling at the rolling hills and wide-open spaces. He then moved into Elm Crest Assisted Living in New Salem. Following a health crisis in 2018, he moved to the Baptist Health Care Center. Everyone loved Don's great sense of humor! The kidney transplant Don had in 1980 gave him another 40 years of life until it failed in 2020, he was so very grateful for that gift!
Grateful to have shared his life are his three sisters, Linda Wagner, Bismarck; Karen (George) Saxowsky, Hebron and Bismarck; and Jeryln (Allen) Bierema, Tyndall, S.D. Don is also survived by one maternal aunt, Ruth Sandwick, Linton; seven nieces and nephews, 14 great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Elsie; his stepfather, Frank R. Weber; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Contact with the family may be sent to: Karen Saxowsky, 1514 N. 23rd St. Bismarck, N.D. 58501.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
